John VanDerLaan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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John VanDerLaan drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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John VanDerLaan will compete at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship, which offers a $6 million purse. Michael Brennan is the defending champion after shooting 22-under in 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.500
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.115
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.445
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.006
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.188
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.513
|0.505
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (69th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, VanDerLaan sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
- VanDerLaan earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.