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7H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

John VanDerLaan drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

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John VanDerLaan will compete at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship, which offers a $6 million purse. Michael Brennan is the defending champion after shooting 22-under in 2025.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-65-66-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.500

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1150.640
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.445-0.423
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0060.231
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1880.057
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.5130.505

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (69th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, VanDerLaan sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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