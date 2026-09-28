John VanDerLaan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

VanDerLaan has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.

VanDerLaan has an average of 0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.