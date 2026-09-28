John Parry betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.