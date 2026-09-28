John Parry betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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John Parry hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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John Parry will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Parry's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has averaged 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.114
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.333
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.175
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.182
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.212
|0.725
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Parry has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.