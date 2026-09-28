Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Jimmy Stanger hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jimmy Stanger will tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks Stanger's first appearance at this event in recent years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Stanger's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has no recorded finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -1.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.406
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-1.098
|-1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.051
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.162
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.580
|-1.632
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.098 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 192 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.