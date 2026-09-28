Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.098 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.