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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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5H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Jeremy Paul sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Jeremy Paul finished tied for 51st at 6-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Paul at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Paul's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5169-68-69-72-6

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -1.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.296-0.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.984-0.602
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0930.031
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.482-0.409
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.855-1.277

Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Paul sported a -0.984 mark. He hit 65.00% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Paul delivered a -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.37% of the time.
  • Paul has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd in the standings.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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