Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Jeremy Paul sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
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Jeremy Paul finished tied for 51st at 6-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.
Paul's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -1.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.296
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.984
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.093
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.482
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.855
|-1.277
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Paul sported a -0.984 mark. He hit 65.00% of Greens in Regulation.
- Paul delivered a -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.37% of the time.
- Paul has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.