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7H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Jeffrey Kang will tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Kang at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • Kang has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Jeffrey Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.100
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--

Jeffrey Kang's recent performances

  • Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances was T42 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.
  • Kang has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.3770.148
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.148-0.408
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0960.260
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.529-0.804
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.958-0.804

Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.377 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
  • Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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