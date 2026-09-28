Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Jeffrey Kang will tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Kang has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Jeffrey Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.100
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Jeffrey Kang's recent performances
- Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances was T42 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.
- Kang has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.377
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.148
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.096
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.529
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.958
|-0.804
Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.377 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
- Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.