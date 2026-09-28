Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances was T42 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.

Kang has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kang has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.