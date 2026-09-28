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8H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar

Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar

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Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 42nd at eight-under last year at this event. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on his 2025 performance at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Salinda at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Salinda's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4268-70-69-69-8

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Salinda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5768-71-69-66-10--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4674-68-69-73E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--

Salinda's recent performances

  • Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of four-under.
  • Salinda has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Salinda has averaged -0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5310.310
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0340.077
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.480-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.638-0.900
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.621-0.809

Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda has a -0.034 mark. He has hit 67.56% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.76 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
  • Salinda currently ranks 195th with 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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