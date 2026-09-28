Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of four-under.

Salinda has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.