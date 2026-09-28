Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar
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Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 42nd at eight-under last year at this event. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on his 2025 performance at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Salinda's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of eight-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|68-71-69-66
|-10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|74-68-69-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of four-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.531
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.034
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.480
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.638
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.621
|-0.809
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda has a -0.034 mark. He has hit 67.56% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.76 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
- Salinda currently ranks 195th with 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.