Hayden Springer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Hayden Springer makes birdie on No. 17 at Simmons Bank Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Hayden Springer finished tied for 20th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Springer's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 20th at 12-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.962 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.124
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.122
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.101
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.335
|0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.011
|0.560
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.124 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.122 mark. He maintained a 68.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.64 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.15% of the time.
- Springer currently sits 131st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 220 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.