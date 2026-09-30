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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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5H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs's 162-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Harry Higgs's 162-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Harry Higgs finished 67th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Higgs at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Higgs' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20256767-70-79-75+7

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished 67th after posting a score of seven-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Higgs' recent performances

  • Higgs has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1380.178
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.235-0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0260.195
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.259-0.183
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3820.054

Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has struggled with a -0.235 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.32 putts per round and has broken par 20.61% of the time.
  • Higgs currently ranks 184th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 58 points and has a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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