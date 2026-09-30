Harry Higgs betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Harry Higgs finished 67th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Higgs' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished 67th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.138
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.235
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.026
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.259
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.382
|0.054
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has struggled with a -0.235 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.32 putts per round and has broken par 20.61% of the time.
- Higgs currently ranks 184th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 58 points and has a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.