Harry Higgs betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has struggled with a -0.235 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.

On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.32 putts per round and has broken par 20.61% of the time.