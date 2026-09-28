Hank Lebioda betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Hank Lebioda holes 44-foot approach for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Hank Lebioda will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 for the Bank of Utah Championship. Michael Brennan is the defending champion after winning at 22-under in 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Lebioda's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|70-68-72-65
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.300
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.207
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.181
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.000
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.410
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.435
|0.028
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.181 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
- Lebioda has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.