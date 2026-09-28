Hank Lebioda betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Lebioda had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.

He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.