Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Erik van Rooyen reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship
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Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 43rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Oct. 1-4 Bank of Utah Championship looking to improve on that performance.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.152
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.466
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.048
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.332
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.335
|-0.898
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.466 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has earned 154 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.