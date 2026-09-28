Davis Chatfield betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Chatfield has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Chatfield has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.