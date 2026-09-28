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8H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie at Wyndham

Davis Chatfield hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie at Wyndham

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Davis Chatfield will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5367-72-67-67-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2569-68-69-65-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3369-66-70-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Chatfield has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged 0.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.359-0.509
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2330.923
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.040-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0600.324
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0270.724

Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.359 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.233 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
  • Chatfield's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.79% ranked 26th on TOUR this season, and he has earned 220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 130th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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