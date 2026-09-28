Davis Chatfield betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Davis Chatfield hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie at Wyndham
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Davis Chatfield will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged 0.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.359
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.233
|0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.040
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.060
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.027
|0.724
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.359 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.233 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
- Chatfield's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.79% ranked 26th on TOUR this season, and he has earned 220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.