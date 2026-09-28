David Lipsky betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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David Lipsky hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham
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David Lipsky finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4, looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Lipsky's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky missed the cut at this event in 2024, shooting 3-under through two rounds.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.385
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.127
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.161
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.094
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.258
|-0.637
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.385 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 487 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.