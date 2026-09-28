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7H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

David Ford hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Valero

David Ford hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Valero

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David Ford finished tied for third at 16-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 1-4, looking to improve on that strong performance.

Latest odds for Ford at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Ford's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T367-65-69-67-16

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Ford's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ford's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-72E--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5968-73-72-73-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3272-70-69-67-622.300
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1367-66-70-65-2055.200
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5066-68-72-70-47.500

Ford's recent performances

  • Ford has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
  • Ford has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.883 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has averaged -0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3950.362
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.017-0.883
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.354-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0160.194
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.040-0.577

Ford's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.395 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards shows his solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a -0.017 mark. He hit 65.45% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Ford delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 putts per round, and he broke par 21.70% of the time.
  • Ford ranks 154th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 128 points and has avoided bogeys 14.76% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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