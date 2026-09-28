David Ford betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Ford has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.

Ford has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.883 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.