Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Danny Walker holes 29-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Danny Walker finished tied for 61st at 1-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at this tournament.
Walker's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.297
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.193
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|-0.006
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.475
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.971
|-1.226
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Walker earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.