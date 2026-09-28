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7H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker holes 29-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Danny Walker holes 29-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Danny Walker finished tied for 61st at 1-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Walker at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Walker's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6174-66-70-73-1

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-65-72-69-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • Walker has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -1.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.297-0.224
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.193-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green83-0.006-0.400
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.475-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.971-1.226

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
  • Walker earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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