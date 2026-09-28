Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Walker had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.

Walker has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.