C.T. Pan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.

Pan has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Pan has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.