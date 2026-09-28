C.T. Pan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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C.T. Pan reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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C.T. Pan missed the cut in his last appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, posting a 3-under total. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship, looking to improve on his previous result.
Pan's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Pan's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Pan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-75-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|35.833
Pan's recent performances
- Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- Pan has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.595
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.019
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.830
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.548
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.104
|-0.826
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.5 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pan sported a 0.019 mark. He hit 80.56% of greens in regulation.
- Pan delivered a -1.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 32.50 Putts Per Round and broke par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.