Chris Kirk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Chris Kirk finished tied for 35th at 12-under in his last appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Kirk's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|65-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-66-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.004
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.502
|1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.119
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.471
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.154
|0.867
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 231 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.