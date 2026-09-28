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55M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Chris Kirk finished tied for 35th at 12-under in his last appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Kirk at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Kirk's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3566-68-70-68-12

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1065-69-66-65-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-67-71-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-66-70-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Kirk has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0040.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5021.048
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1190.180
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.471-0.364
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1540.867

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
  • Kirk has earned 231 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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