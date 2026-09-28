Chandler Phillips betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Chandler Phillips holes 26-foot approach for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
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Phillips missed the cut in his past two appearances at the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to make the weekend for the first time at this event.
Phillips' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2024
|MC
|67-73
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 1.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.035
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.525
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.273
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.326
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.038
|1.223
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.525 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 62.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 449 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.