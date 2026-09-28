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7H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips holes 26-foot approach for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Chandler Phillips holes 26-foot approach for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Phillips missed the cut in his past two appearances at the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to make the weekend for the first time at this event.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Phillips' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-68E
2024MC67-73-2

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Phillips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-69-65-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--

Phillips' recent performances

  • Phillips has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged 1.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.0350.319
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.5250.164
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2730.541
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3260.199
Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0381.223

Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.525 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 62.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 449 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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