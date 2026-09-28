Chad Ramey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.315 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.75% of the time.