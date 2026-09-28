Chad Ramey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Chad Ramey returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, 2026. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Ramey's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|2024
|T21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-68-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-66-72-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.149
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.315
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.048
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.335
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.081
|-0.127
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.315 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd. He ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.