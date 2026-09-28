Brendon Todd betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Brendon Todd will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship, which features a $6 million purse. This tournament will mark Todd's first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Todd's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 78th with a score of 10-over.
- He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -2.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.624
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.960
|-2.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.093
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.209
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.282
|-2.258
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.2 yards shows his shorter hitting approach.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd has struggled with a -1.960 mark. He has posted a 51.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.75 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 15.63% of the time.
- Todd ranks 217th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.