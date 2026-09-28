Bowen Mauss betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Bowen Mauss of the United States lines up his shot on the 17th tee on day one of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on the South Course at Oakland Hills Country Club on July 22, 2024 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Bowen Mauss missed the cut at +4 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Mauss's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Mauss's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Mauss's recent performances
- Mauss has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mauss has averaged -3.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mauss's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.865
Mauss's advanced stats and rankings
- Mauss posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Mauss struggled with a -1.403 mark. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green also faced challenges at -0.714.
- On the greens, Mauss delivered a -2.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating significant room for improvement in his putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mauss as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.