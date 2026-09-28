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7H AGO

Boston Bracken betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Boston Bracken will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship. The tournament has a $6 million purse.

Latest odds for Bracken at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bracken as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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