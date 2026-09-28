Beau Hossler betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.

Hossler has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.