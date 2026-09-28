Beau Hossler betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Beau Hossler missed the cut at this tournament last year after posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2024
|T11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|61-67-66-67
|-19
|300.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|69-67-70-69
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|56
|69-68-67-74
|-6
|5.800
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.194
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.143
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.212
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.499
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.762
|0.894
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.143 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
- Hossler's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.99% ranked second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.