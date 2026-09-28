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7H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Beau Hossler's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Wyndham

Beau Hossler's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Wyndham

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Beau Hossler missed the cut at this tournament last year after posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hossler at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hossler's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-70+3
2024T1166-67-66-70-15

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship261-67-66-67-19300.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4569-67-70-69-510.000
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.800
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Hossler has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1940.404
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.143-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2120.273
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.4990.365
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.7620.894

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.143 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
  • Hossler's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.99% ranked second on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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