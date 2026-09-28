Austin Smotherman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Austin Smotherman drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Smotherman withdrew from the Bank of Utah Championship after shooting an opening round 69 in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Smotherman's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|69
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting an opening round score of 2-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|66-68-68-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|66-71-67-73
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
- Smotherman has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.228
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.599
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.463
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.507
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.143
|-0.586
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.599 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 498 FedExCup Regular Season points (80th) this season, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.143 ranked 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.