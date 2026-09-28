Austin Smotherman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Smotherman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.

Smotherman has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.