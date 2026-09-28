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7H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat holes 27-foot shot for eagle on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

Austin Eckroat holes 27-foot shot for eagle on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

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Austin Eckroat will compete at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. Michael Brennan is the defending champion after shooting 22-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Eckroat's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2469-66-68-66-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-68-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.400
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1980.085
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3520.123
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.1590.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1210.181
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1170.450

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.352 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
  • Eckroat has earned 276 FedExCup Regular Season points (120th) and posted a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total average (87th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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