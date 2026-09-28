Austin Eckroat betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Eckroat had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.

Eckroat has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.