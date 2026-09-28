Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Alejandro Tosti hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 43rd at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Tosti's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
- Tosti has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -2.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.270
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.896
|-1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.109
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.862
|-0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.597
|-2.193
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.896 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.15% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.