Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.896 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.15% of the time.