Adam Hadwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Adam Hadwin returns to the Bank of Utah Championship after missing the cut at even par last year. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hadwin's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-68
|E
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.003
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.225
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.359
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.091
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.672
|-0.684
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.225 mark. He posted a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he broke par 20.93% of the time.
- Hadwin currently sits 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.37%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.