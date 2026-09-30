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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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4H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

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Adam Hadwin returns to the Bank of Utah Championship after missing the cut at even par last year. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hadwin at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hadwin's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-68E

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.003-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.225-0.098
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.359-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.091-0.212
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.672-0.684

Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards reflects his current form.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.225 mark. He posted a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he broke par 20.93% of the time.
  • Hadwin currently sits 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.37%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
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Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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