Aaron Wise betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Aaron Wise hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Aaron Wise will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Wise's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|DQ
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -0.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.280
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.101
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.232
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.432
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.379
|-0.500
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 301.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wise has a 0.101 mark. He has a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he breaks par 23.12% of the time.
- Wise is ranked 151st with 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026. His Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.20%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.