Aaron Wise betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Wise has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Wise has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.