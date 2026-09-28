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8H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Aaron Wise hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Aaron Wise hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Aaron Wise will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Wise at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Wise's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipDQ72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged -0.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.280-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1010.119
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2320.260
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.432-0.843
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.379-0.500

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 301.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wise has a 0.101 mark. He has a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he breaks par 23.12% of the time.
  • Wise is ranked 151st with 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026. His Bogey Avoidance rate is 17.20%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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