Zecheng Dou betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Dou arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas in solid recent form, with his best finish over the past five tournaments standing out as a bright spot heading into this week. He'll tee it up at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.
Zecheng Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-66-72-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|69-65-70-73
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-67-65-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Zecheng Dou's recent performances
- Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
- Dou has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Zecheng Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.074
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.267
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.129
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.003
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.325
|0.347
Zecheng Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou ranks 113th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.074, while his Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 52nd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.267 mark that ranks 56th on the Tour. He also ranks 24th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.04%.
- Around the green, Dou ranks 53rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.129.
- On the greens, Dou carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.003, ranking 90th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.19 ranks 121st.
- Dou ranks 24th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on just 13.29% of holes, and he ranks 48th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.14% of the time.
- He has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.325 ranks 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.