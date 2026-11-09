Zecheng Dou betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Dou ranks 113th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.074, while his Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 52nd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.267 mark that ranks 56th on the Tour. He also ranks 24th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.04%.

Around the green, Dou ranks 53rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.129.

On the greens, Dou carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.003, ranking 90th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.19 ranks 121st.

Dou ranks 24th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on just 13.29% of holes, and he ranks 48th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.14% of the time.