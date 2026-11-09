PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Dou arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas in solid recent form, with his best finish over the past five tournaments standing out as a bright spot heading into this week. He'll tee it up at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.

Latest odds for Dou at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Zecheng Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-66-72-68-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-69-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship6769-65-70-73-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-67-65-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

Zecheng Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
  • Dou has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Zecheng Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.074-0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2670.551
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1290.039
Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.003-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3250.347

Zecheng Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou ranks 113th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.074, while his Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 52nd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.267 mark that ranks 56th on the Tour. He also ranks 24th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.04%.
  • Around the green, Dou ranks 53rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.129.
  • On the greens, Dou carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.003, ranking 90th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.19 ranks 121st.
  • Dou ranks 24th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on just 13.29% of holes, and he ranks 48th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.14% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.325 ranks 68th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
46M AGO
Charles Schwab Cup scenarios: Can Cink repeat, or will Johnson prevail?
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW