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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino makes putt for birdie on No. 10 at Butterfield Bermuda

Rikuya Hoshino makes putt for birdie on No. 10 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Hoshino heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He arrives looking to build on a stretch that includes one top-10 finish in his last ten appearances.

Latest odds for Hoshino at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Rikuya Hoshino's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D73+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-68-67-72-9--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7469-70-72-73-4--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.00
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.50

Rikuya Hoshino's recent performances

  • Hoshino has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth at 9-under.
  • Hoshino has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoshino has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rikuya Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.380-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.409-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5240.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.522-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.836-0.260

Rikuya Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.380 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.409 has been accompanied by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 61.11% in 2026.
  • Around the green, Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.524 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Hoshino has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33. He has broken par 7.41% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
  • Hoshino's overall Strokes Gained: Total average in 2026 stands at -1.836.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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