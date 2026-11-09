Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Rikuya Hoshino makes putt for birdie on No. 10 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Hoshino heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He arrives looking to build on a stretch that includes one top-10 finish in his last ten appearances.
Rikuya Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-68-67-72
|-9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|74
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.00
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.50
Rikuya Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth at 9-under.
- Hoshino has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rikuya Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.380
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.409
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.524
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.522
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.836
|-0.260
Rikuya Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.380 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.409 has been accompanied by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 61.11% in 2026.
- Around the green, Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.524 in 2026.
- On the greens, Hoshino has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33. He has broken par 7.41% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
- Hoshino's overall Strokes Gained: Total average in 2026 stands at -1.836.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.