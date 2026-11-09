Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Pontus Nyholm heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing his recent form to bear on this new event. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a $6.0 million purse on the line.
Pontus Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-72-69
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
Pontus Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 39th at 10-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last 10 Tour appearances.
- Nyholm has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -1.564 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pontus Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.049
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.660
|-1.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.058
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.055
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.724
|-1.564
Pontus Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks 18th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.660 ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, representing a key area for improvement. He has also recorded a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate, ranking 125th.
- Around the green, Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.058 ranks 107th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Nyholm holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.055 in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour. He averages 28.94 Putts Per Round, ranking 94th, and has a Par Breakers rate of 22.54%, ranking 75th.
- Nyholm has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 137th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.26% ranks 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.