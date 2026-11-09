PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Pontus Nyholm heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing his recent form to bear on this new event. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a $6.0 million purse on the line.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Pontus Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-67+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-74E--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4366-67-70-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-72-69-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-72+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3968-69-71-66-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547

Pontus Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 39th at 10-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last 10 Tour appearances.
  • Nyholm has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -1.564 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pontus Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0490.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.660-1.630
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.058-0.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.055-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.724-1.564

Pontus Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks 18th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.660 ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, representing a key area for improvement. He has also recorded a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate, ranking 125th.
  • Around the green, Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.058 ranks 107th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Nyholm holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.055 in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour. He averages 28.94 Putts Per Round, ranking 94th, and has a Par Breakers rate of 22.54%, ranking 75th.
  • Nyholm has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 137th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.26% ranks 130th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
43M AGO
Charles Schwab Cup scenarios: Can Cink repeat, or will Johnson prevail?
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW