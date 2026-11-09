Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nyholm ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks 18th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.660 ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, representing a key area for improvement. He has also recorded a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate, ranking 125th.

Around the green, Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.058 ranks 107th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Nyholm holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.055 in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour. He averages 28.94 Putts Per Round, ranking 94th, and has a Par Breakers rate of 22.54%, ranking 75th.