Miles Russell betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Miles Russell makes birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Miles Russell heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Russell arrives looking to build on his recent Tour experience as he competes in this inaugural event.
Miles Russell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|67-70-73
|-3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|72-71-74-70
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Miles Russell's recent performances
- Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-over.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Miles Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.139
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.479
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.377
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.333
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.296
|-0.456
Miles Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell is averaging 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 308.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.479 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 61.97%.
- Around the green, Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.377 this season.
- On the greens, Russell has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.333 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38.
- Russell's Par Breakers rate stands at 16.67% in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 16.24%. His Strokes Gained: Total average sits at -0.296 for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.