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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Miles Russell betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Miles Russell makes birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Miles Russell makes birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Miles Russell heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Russell arrives looking to build on his recent Tour experience as he competes in this inaugural event.

Latest odds for Russell at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Miles Russell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6467-70-73-3--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3972-71-74-70+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-71-71-70-5--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--

Miles Russell's recent performances

  • Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-over.
  • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Russell has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Miles Russell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1390.045
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.479-0.340
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3770.257
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.333-0.418
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.296-0.456

Miles Russell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Russell is averaging 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 308.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.479 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 61.97%.
  • Around the green, Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.377 this season.
  • On the greens, Russell has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.333 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38.
  • Russell's Par Breakers rate stands at 16.67% in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 16.24%. His Strokes Gained: Total average sits at -0.296 for the season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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