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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Kevin Yu sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Kevin Yu brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. Yu will look to build on a strong showing at the Wyndham Championship as he competes in this new Tour event.

Latest odds for Yu at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Kevin Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6569-70-70-72-7--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-70E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5974-67-72-69-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-69-70-64-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-62-69-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship465-68-65-66-16135
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689

Kevin Yu's recent performances

  • Yu recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged -0.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2810.066
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.015-0.613
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0650.020
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.141-0.345
Average Strokes Gained: Total820.219-0.872

Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281, ranking 41st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 60th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yu carries a 0.015 mark ranking 98th on the Tour. He ranks 22nd on the Tour with a 70.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Yu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.065 ranks 68th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Yu has a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 113th on the Tour. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
  • Yu ranks seventh on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.45% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.
  • Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.219 ranks 82nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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