Kevin Yu betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281, ranking 41st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 60th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yu carries a 0.015 mark ranking 98th on the Tour. He ranks 22nd on the Tour with a 70.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

Yu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.065 ranks 68th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Yu has a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 113th on the Tour. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.

Yu ranks seventh on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.45% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.