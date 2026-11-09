Kevin Yu betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kevin Yu brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. Yu will look to build on a strong showing at the Wyndham Championship as he competes in this new Tour event.
Kevin Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T65
|69-70-70-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T59
|74-67-72-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-62-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|65-68-65-66
|-16
|135
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
Kevin Yu's recent performances
- Yu recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged -0.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.281
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.015
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.065
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.141
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.219
|-0.872
Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281, ranking 41st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yu carries a 0.015 mark ranking 98th on the Tour. He ranks 22nd on the Tour with a 70.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Yu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.065 ranks 68th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Yu has a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 113th on the Tour. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
- Yu ranks seventh on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 25.45% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.
- Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.219 ranks 82nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.