Karl Vilips betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open
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Karl Vilips heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, coming off a run of results that will have him looking to build some momentum. He tees it up Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a new event on the Tour's schedule.
Karl Vilips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|62-74-68-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|68-68-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
Karl Vilips's recent performances
- Vilips has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd at 13-under.
- Vilips has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Karl Vilips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.375
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.154
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.029
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.188
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.062
|0.286
Karl Vilips's advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips ranks 148th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.375 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
- In terms of approach play, Vilips holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.154, ranking 71st on the Tour. He ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.49%.
- Around the green, Vilips posts a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure, ranking 97th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Vilips has been a relative strength, ranking 51st in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.188 and 45th in Putts Per Round at 28.55. He ranks 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
- Vilips has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.062 ranks 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.