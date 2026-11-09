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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open

Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open

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Karl Vilips heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, coming off a run of results that will have him looking to build some momentum. He tees it up Nov. 12-15 at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a new event on the Tour's schedule.

Latest odds for Vilips at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Karl Vilips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2362-74-68-67-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3968-68-68-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-68-75-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-64-68-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--

Karl Vilips's recent performances

  • Vilips has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd at 13-under.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Karl Vilips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.375-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1540.629
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0290.193
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.188-0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0620.286

Karl Vilips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips ranks 148th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.375 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
  • In terms of approach play, Vilips holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.154, ranking 71st on the Tour. He ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.49%.
  • Around the green, Vilips posts a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure, ranking 97th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Vilips has been a relative strength, ranking 51st in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.188 and 45th in Putts Per Round at 28.55. He ranks 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
  • Vilips has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.062 ranks 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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