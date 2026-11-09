Casey Russell betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Casey Russell holes 54-foot birdie putt from rough at Texas Children's
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Casey Russell brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a fresh chapter as a new addition to the PGA Tour schedule.
Casey Russell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
Casey Russell's recent performances
- Russell has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Russell has averaged -2.167 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Casey Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.285
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.880
|-1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.202
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.900
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.268
|-2.167
Casey Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.285 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 297.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.880 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 55.56%.
- Around the green, Russell has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Russell has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -1.900 in 2026, averaging 30.00 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 19.44% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56%.
- Russell's Strokes Gained: Total average for 2026 stands at -3.268.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.