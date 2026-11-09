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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Casey Russell betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Casey Russell holes 54-foot birdie putt from rough at Texas Children's

Casey Russell holes 54-foot birdie putt from rough at Texas Children's

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Casey Russell brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a fresh chapter as a new addition to the PGA Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Russell at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Casey Russell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--

Casey Russell's recent performances

  • Russell has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Russell has averaged -2.167 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Casey Russell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2850.036
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.880-1.213
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.202-0.152
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.900-0.838
Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.268-2.167

Casey Russell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.285 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 297.5 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.880 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 55.56%.
  • Around the green, Russell has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, Russell has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -1.900 in 2026, averaging 30.00 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 19.44% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56%.
  • Russell's Strokes Gained: Total average for 2026 stands at -3.268.

All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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