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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Brendon Todd heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Todd arrives at this new event looking to find form after a difficult stretch of recent results.

Latest odds for Todd at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Brendon Todd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6470-67-73-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6869-67-73-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-70+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC76-75+11--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6769-73-70-71-11.920
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--

Brendon Todd's recent performances

  • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
  • He has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Todd has averaged 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Brendon Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.610-0.438
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.833-2.005
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2150.047
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2450.009
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.983-2.388

Brendon Todd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Todd has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 218th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 and Driving Distance of 283.4 yards reflect a player who has struggled off the tee this season.
  • Todd's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.833 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 54.83% indicate significant challenges in his iron play in 2026.
  • Around the green, Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.215, one of the brighter spots in his game this season.
  • On the greens, Todd has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.245 and a Putts Per Round average of 27.65 in 2026. He has broken par 18.60% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 20.05%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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