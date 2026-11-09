Brendon Todd betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Todd has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 218th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 and Driving Distance of 283.4 yards reflect a player who has struggled off the tee this season.

Todd's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.833 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 54.83% indicate significant challenges in his iron play in 2026.

Around the green, Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.215, one of the brighter spots in his game this season.