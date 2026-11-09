Brendon Todd betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Brendon Todd heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Todd arrives at this new event looking to find form after a difficult stretch of recent results.
Brendon Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|70-67-73
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|69-67-73-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|69-73-70-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Brendon Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
- He has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Brendon Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.610
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.833
|-2.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.215
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.245
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.983
|-2.388
Brendon Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 218th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 and Driving Distance of 283.4 yards reflect a player who has struggled off the tee this season.
- Todd's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.833 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 54.83% indicate significant challenges in his iron play in 2026.
- Around the green, Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.215, one of the brighter spots in his game this season.
- On the greens, Todd has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.245 and a Putts Per Round average of 27.65 in 2026. He has broken par 18.60% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 20.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.