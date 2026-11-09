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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti sinks 5-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

Alejandro Tosti sinks 5-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

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Tosti heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut on the Tour schedule Nov. 12-15. He enters the week looking to build on some positive recent momentum after a solid showing at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Latest odds for Tosti at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2566-70-70-68-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-69-67-64-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC82-70+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Tosti has averaged 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3550.604
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.815-0.518
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.033-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.6180.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.1120.393

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti ranks 29th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.355, and his driving distance of 313.9 yards also ranks 29th on the Tour in 2026.
  • His approach play has been a significant weakness this season, as his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.815 ranks 165th on the Tour. He also ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.96%.
  • On and around the greens, Tosti has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.618, ranking 166th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.033 ranks 98th.
  • Tosti ranks 78th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.49% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.40% ranks 165th on the Tour.
  • He has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 187th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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