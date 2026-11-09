Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Tosti ranks 29th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.355, and his driving distance of 313.9 yards also ranks 29th on the Tour in 2026.

His approach play has been a significant weakness this season, as his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.815 ranks 165th on the Tour. He also ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.96%.

On and around the greens, Tosti has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.618, ranking 166th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.033 ranks 98th.

Tosti ranks 78th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.49% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.40% ranks 165th on the Tour.