Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Alejandro Tosti sinks 5-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology
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Tosti heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut on the Tour schedule Nov. 12-15. He enters the week looking to build on some positive recent momentum after a solid showing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|66-70-70-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-69-67-64
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Tosti has averaged 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.355
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.815
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.033
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.618
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.112
|0.393
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti ranks 29th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.355, and his driving distance of 313.9 yards also ranks 29th on the Tour in 2026.
- His approach play has been a significant weakness this season, as his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.815 ranks 165th on the Tour. He also ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.96%.
- On and around the greens, Tosti has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.618, ranking 166th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 113th, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.033 ranks 98th.
- Tosti ranks 78th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.49% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.40% ranks 165th on the Tour.
- He has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 187th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.