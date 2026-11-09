Adrien Saddier betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Saddier ranks 107th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.041 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd on the Tour.

In terms of approach play, Saddier ranks 115th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.095 in 2026. He also ranks 115th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 66.24%.

Saddier ranks 128th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.112 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.20% ranks 154th.

On the greens, Saddier's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.031 ranks 97th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.35 ranks 134th.