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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Adrien Saddier hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Saddier brings some modest recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, where the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set to take place Nov. 12-15. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Saddier at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Adrien Saddier's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6167-67-74-68-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-67-67-74-510.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6172-66-72-71+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-75+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-67-72-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-67-69-1213.071
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000

Adrien Saddier's recent performances

  • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Saddier has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Saddier has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.041-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0950.294
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.112-0.007
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.031-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.279-0.129

Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

  • Saddier ranks 107th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.041 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd on the Tour.
  • In terms of approach play, Saddier ranks 115th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.095 in 2026. He also ranks 115th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 66.24%.
  • Saddier ranks 128th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.112 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.20% ranks 154th.
  • On the greens, Saddier's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.031 ranks 97th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.35 ranks 134th.
  • Saddier ranks 164th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.55% in 2026. He has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 178th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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