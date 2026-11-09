Adrien Saddier betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Adrien Saddier hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Saddier brings some modest recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, where the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set to take place Nov. 12-15. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse.
Adrien Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|67-67-74-68
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-67-67-74
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|72-66-72-71
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
Adrien Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten Tour appearances.
- Saddier has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.041
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.095
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.112
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.031
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.279
|-0.129
Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier ranks 107th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.041 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd on the Tour.
- In terms of approach play, Saddier ranks 115th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.095 in 2026. He also ranks 115th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 66.24%.
- Saddier ranks 128th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.112 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.20% ranks 154th.
- On the greens, Saddier's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.031 ranks 97th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.35 ranks 134th.
- Saddier ranks 164th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.55% in 2026. He has accumulated 70 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 178th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.