Ryan Peake betting profile: The Open Championship
Ryan Peake is set to compete in The Open Championship, held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, NIR, from July 17-20, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Peake's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ryan Peake's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Peake.
Ryan Peake's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Ryan Peake's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Peake's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peake as of the start of The Open Championship.
