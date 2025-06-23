PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley hits a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley hits a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, scheduled for June 26-29. Bradley aims to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has shown consistent play in recent years.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Rocket Classic.

    Bradley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2169-67-69-68-15
    2022T4472-69-68-70-9
    2021T1471-68-68-68-13
    2020T4569-69-73-67-10

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT569-72-76-64-7287.500

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3530.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4650.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.4000.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0260.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1921.781

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.465 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 1,702 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW