Kaito Onishi betting profile: Rocket Classic
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|70-72-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Onishi has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.177
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.379
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.049
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.349
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.856
|-1.042
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi's average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 299.9 yards.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.84% this season.
- On the greens, Onishi has a Putts Per Round average of 28.59 in 2025.
- His Par Breakers percentage stands at 18.58% for the current season.
- Onishi has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
