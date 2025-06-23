Kaito Onishi betting profile: Rocket Classic

Onishi has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.

Onishi has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.