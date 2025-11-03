PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Kurt Kitayama finished tied for ninth in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Kitayama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5266-69-69-74-2
    2022MC70-69-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5350.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3891.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.171-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.269-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8261.768

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Kitayama currently sits with 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

