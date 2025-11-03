Kurt Kitayama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for ninth in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Kitayama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.535
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.389
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.171
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.269
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.826
|1.768
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Kitayama currently sits with 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
