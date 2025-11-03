Andrew Novak betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak has not competed in this tournament in the last five years, making this his return to TPC Southwind for the Aug. 7-10 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The $20 million event takes place in Memphis, Tennessee.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Novak's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.053
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.083
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.188
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.162
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.319
|0.528
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has recorded a -0.083 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
- Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, which places him 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
