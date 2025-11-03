PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak has not competed in this tournament in the last five years, making this his return to TPC Southwind for the Aug. 7-10 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The $20 million event takes place in Memphis, Tennessee.

    Latest odds for Novak at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Novak's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.053-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.083-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.1880.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1620.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3190.528

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has recorded a -0.083 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, which places him 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

