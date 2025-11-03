Andrew Novak betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has recorded a -0.083 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.