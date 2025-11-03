Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Potgieter has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.