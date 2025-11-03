PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 as he makes his return to this $20 million event in Memphis, Tennessee.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic162-70-65-69-22500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 1.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.5700.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1350.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.370-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1160.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1811.244

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.570 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.135 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 64.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivers a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

