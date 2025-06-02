PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8. Dou will look to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Dou at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Dou's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71E
    2022MC72-72+1
    2020T1368-65-68-68-16

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Dou's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT4665-72-69-72-66.067
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5068-71-71-72-64.667
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT3270-70-71-66-1112.227
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 11-under.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Dou's 2025 season or his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW