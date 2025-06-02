Zecheng Dou betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8. Dou will look to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament.
Dou's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+1
|2020
|T13
|68-65-68-68
|-16
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Dou's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6.067
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|4.667
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12.227
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 11-under.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Dou's 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
