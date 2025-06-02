PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Armour betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Armour of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 04, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Ryan Armour returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. He'll look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Armour at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Armour's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2973-63-66-71-12

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Armour's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Armour's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6769-70-74-75E2.116
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--

    Armour's recent performances

    • Armour's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 67th with a score of even par.

    Armour's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Armour's advanced stats and rankings

    • Armour has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation so far this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 274.1 yards.
    • Armour is averaging 31.50 putts per round in the current season.
    • He has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.44% this season.
    • Armour is breaking par on 11.11% of holes played in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

