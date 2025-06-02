Ryan Armour betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ryan Armour of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 04, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Ryan Armour returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. He'll look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Armour's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|73-63-66-71
|-12
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Armour's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Armour's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|69-70-74-75
|E
|2.116
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
Armour's recent performances
- Armour's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 67th with a score of even par.
Armour's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Armour's advanced stats and rankings
- Armour has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation so far this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 274.1 yards.
- Armour is averaging 31.50 putts per round in the current season.
- He has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.44% this season.
- Armour is breaking par on 11.11% of holes played in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
