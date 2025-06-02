PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Robert Streb returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Streb will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Streb at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Streb's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6067-71-68-75-4

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Streb's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Streb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7071-69-71-75+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT4670-65-73-71-59.000
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5969-69-73-73-43.049
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-75+5--

    Streb's recent performances

    • Streb's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 46th at the 3M Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streb has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 298.1 yards.
    • Streb is averaging 28.50 putts per round in the current season.
    • His bogey avoidance rate stands at 20.83% for the 2025 season.
    • Streb has recorded par breakers (birdies or better) on 22.22% of holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

