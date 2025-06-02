Robert Streb betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Robert Streb returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Streb will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Streb's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|67-71-68-75
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T70
|71-69-71-75
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T46
|70-65-73-71
|-5
|9.000
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|69-69-73-73
|-4
|3.049
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 46th at the 3M Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 298.1 yards.
- Streb is averaging 28.50 putts per round in the current season.
- His bogey avoidance rate stands at 20.83% for the 2025 season.
- Streb has recorded par breakers (birdies or better) on 22.22% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
