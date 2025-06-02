Martin Laird betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Martin Laird of Scotland line up his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Martin Laird will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Laird's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Laird's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.813
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.059
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.436
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.101
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.536
|-
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.436 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has sported a -0.059 mark.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round.
- Laird has averaged 288.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- He has broken par 18.52% of the time this season.
- Laird has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 225th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
