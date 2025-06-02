40M AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland line up his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)