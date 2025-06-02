Mark Lawrence, Jr betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Mark Lawrence, Jr will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8, 2025, for the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Lawrence's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing 26-under.
Mark Lawrence, Jr's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
Mark Lawrence, Jr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Mark Lawrence, Jr's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
