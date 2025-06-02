Kensei Hirata betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. This marks Hirata's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.390
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.493
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.063
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.356
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.175
|-
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.493 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hirata is sporting a 0.390 mark this season. His average Driving Distance is 313.6 yards.
- On the greens, Hirata has delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he is breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Hirata's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.67% this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is currently 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.