Jackson Van Paris betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Jackson Van Paris competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Van Paris's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Jackson Van Paris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|70-70-69-64
|-15
|--
Jackson Van Paris's recent performances
- Van Paris has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 15-under.
Jackson Van Paris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Jackson Van Paris's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Van Paris in the 2025 season or from his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Van Paris as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
